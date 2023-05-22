SUSPECTED CRIMINALS ABANDON MOTOR VEHICLE

May 21, 2023 – Police today at 09:30 hours received a report of an abandoned motor vehicle from a concerned member of the community in Chipata Compound in which a Toyota Corolla bearing registration number ALZ 1428 white in colour was abandoned near Chipata Level One Hospital in Chipata compound.

The same vehicle is suspected to be used in commiting crimes of snaching phones from Pedestrians as the informer identified it to be the one which on May 20, 2023 around 19:00 hours as he was walking along Chipata-Ma Plot Road off Chipata Level One Clinic, unknown people in the said vehicle grabbed his iPhone and sped off.

Police visited the scene and found the said Motor vehicle unoccupied. The Motor vehicle has since been towed to the Police Station for safe keeping and further investigations.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer