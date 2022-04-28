SUSPECTED FAKE CERTIFICATE, NRC LAND SINDA MP IN TROUBLE

By Darius Choonya

Patriotic Front Member of Parliament for Sinda, Masauso Tembo, has been arrested for allegedly using a suspected forged Grade 12 certificate to win the constituency seat in the August 12, 2021 general election.

The use of fake personal documents is contrary to the law pertaining to qualification of a Parliamentary candidate who should possess a full Grade 12 certificate.

To qualify for a school certificate, one must have passes in five subjects inclusive of English and at least two credits in any other subjects.

In the alternative, a person should have passed in six subjects inclusive of English and one credit in any other subject.

Mr Tembo has also been arrested for uttering a National Registration Card (NRC) which he produced before the Electoral Commission of Zambia as a qualification for him to stand as Member of Parliament for Sinda Constituency.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Mr. Tembo has been released on bond pending court appearance.- Diamond TV