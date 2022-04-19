Suspected hired killers on loose in Chongwe

CONTRACT killers are reportedly on rampage in Chongwe district, with the latest case being that of a woman nursing 20 gunshot wounds in Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospitals.

The victim, Patricia Kanisha, 40, was allegedly shot last week using a probable greener, which occasioned wounds on her buttocks and thighs.

The pellets are still lodged in her body.

Ms Kanisha, a mother of seven, accuses her former husband’s wife of being behind the incident.

“I had just arrived home from a wedding and later started cooking in the kitchen, which is outside.

“I saw two bodies dart in the dark and then next, there was a bang and I was unconscious with blood all over me