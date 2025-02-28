SUSPECTED ILLEGAL MINING IN MATERO

SUSPECTED ILLEGAL MINING – MATERO POLICE STATION



Lusaka, February 27, 2025 – Matero Police Station is investigating a case of suspected illegal mining that was reported by a concerned member of the public on February 26,2025 at 21:00 hours.



The report was made by a concerned resident aged 69, Lilanda Site Five, who stated that on the same date between 13:00 hours and 14:00 hours, an unidentified man and woman approached her home requesting to borrow a hoe to dig for minerals along a nearby gravel road. She declined, but the same individuals proceeded to a neighbor’s house where they successfully borrowed a hoe and began digging.





According to the reporter, she initially paid little attention to the matter. However, as the duo continued their digging, a group of young men and women gathered out of curiosity and subsequently joined in. This led to a commotion among neighbors and passersby, which escalated between 19:00 hours and 20:00 hours in Chunga.





Upon receiving the report, police officers from Matero Police Station immediately moved to the scene. Upon arrival, officers observed large holes along the gravel road, indicating the suspected illegal excavation of minerals. The individuals involved fled the scene upon noticing police presence.





In response, the scene has been secured by the police, and officials from the Ministry of Mines are currently on-site to collect samples for further analysis to determine the type of mineral present.





The Zambia Police Service urges members of the public to desist from engaging in illegal mining activities, as such actions pose safety risks and may lead to legal consequences. We further encourage citizens to report any suspicious activities in their communities to the nearest police station.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER