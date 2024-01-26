SUSPECTED KILLER OF A POLICE OFFICER AT KALENSE TOLL GATE IN KASAMA SHOT DEAD.

A suspected criminal who has been on Police wanted list for a long time for various offences including the murder of a Police Officer identified as Constable Lungu at the Toll Gate in Kasama, Northern Province in October 2021 was yesterday shot dead by Police officers after he attempted to disarm one of the officers during investigations.

Sebastian William Mulenga aged 38 of Kabanana Compound in Lusaka was hiding at a named lodge in Chelstone area and was arrested after a tip-off from concerned members of the public around 03:30 hours on January 23, 2024.

During interrogations, he led Police officers to a cemetery in Kapiri-Mposhi where an AK 47 rifle which was stolen from Constable Lungu was recovered together with the two pistols stolen from the Chinese national in Kitwe. He is alleged to have raped a Chinese national before robbing her of two pistols and a motor vehicle.

He further led Police officers to Chingwere cemetery in Lusaka where one pistol and an empty magazine were recovered.

The suspect admitted to have been an accomplice to another dangerous criminal identified as Friday Mumba who was apprehended by the Anti-Robbery squad in December 2023 who later died due to head injuries he sustained after he jumped off a Police vehicle during investigations in Eastern province.

On January 23, 2024 around 19:00 hours, Sebastian William Mulenga while at Chingwere cemetery, led officers to another spot he claimed to have buried another pistol. However, on their way he attempted to disarm the officer and another officer responded by shooting him.

He sustained a gunshot wound on his back. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the University Teaching Hospital where he was rushed for medical attention.

His body is in the same Hospital mortuary awaiting formal identification.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer