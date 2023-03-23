SUSPECTED POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR ROBBERY IN LUSAKA

Police in Lusaka arrested four suspected criminals in connection with the Robbery that occurred in Lusaka recently.

Police were investigating a robbery that occurred on March 14, 2023 around 12 hours were a man only identified as Zewelanji Phiri was robbed of money amounting to K3,400 in Kamwala trading Area.

The incident occurred when the victim was stopped by the suspects who were driving a white Toyota Allion bearing registration number BCF 622 and was ordered to enter their car. The suspects allegedly introduced themselves as Police officers as one of them had a Police radio.

The suspects later ordered the victim to surrender money he had on him. The victim gave them K3,400 and was later dropped within Kamwala area.

Following the description of the motor vehicle and the suspects by the victim, Police intercepted the motor vehicle in Kamwala Trading area and managed to apprehend the suspects who were driving the Toyota Allion bearing the same details as earlier reported by the victim. Four suspects were apprehended including one who is believed to be a Police officer.

The suspect identified was in full Zambia Police Service uniform and further investigations to formally identify him have heightened.

The suspects were apprehended on March 22, 2023 around 13:00 hours after Police officers spotted the vehicle in Kamwala Trading area.

Zambia Police Command will never shield any Police officer found abusing Police uniform or equipment. Those found in contravention with the law will be firmly dealt with and made to answer for their actions.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer