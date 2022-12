SUSPECTED UPND CADRES ARMED WITH MACHETES ATTACK BUS DRIVERS IN LUSAKA



SOME flash bus drivers have been attacked with their buses smashed by machete carrying suspected UPND cadres as they were holding a peaceful protest against cadres they have accused of demanding a K40 fee every time a bus loads.



A number of drivers have been injured in the fracas and taken to hospital while others are reported to be detained at Central Police.

(SOURCE: PHOENIX NEWS)