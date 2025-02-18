SUSPECTED WITCHDOCTORS APPEAR IN COURT OVER PLOT TO HARM PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



Four state witnesses have testified before Lusaka Magistrate Fine Mayambu that two suspected witchdoctors, Leonard Phiri, a Zambian, and Jasten Mabulese Candunde, a Mozambican, were found in possession of alleged charms in a residence they were renting in Lusaka’s Roma Township.





One of the witnesses, Immigration Officer George Mwale, told the court that upon arresting Candunde and questioning him at immigration headquarters, the suspect disclosed that he had been hired by former Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda through his brother Nelson Banda to harm president Hakainde Hichilema using witchcraft.





Mr. Mwale further testified that upon searching the rented premises on November 23, 2024, officers found a live chameleon sealed in a bottle, 14 empty bottles containing traditional medicines, and an unidentified animal tail.



The officers also recovered powdered substances, which Phiri admitted belonged to him.





The duo, however, denied practicing witchcraft but admitted to possessing charms last year, arguing that they had legal documents permitting them to hold such items.



Meanwhile, the defense, led by lawyer Agrippa Malando from Legal Aid, questioned the legitimacy of the state’s claims, arguing that the prosecution failed to prove any intent or capability to harm the head of state.





In cross-examination, Mwale admitted that no evidence was provided to show that anyone had been harmed.



The case has since been adjourned to 26th February for continued trial.



PN