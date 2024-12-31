SUSPECTS FLEE LUKULU POLICE STATION CUSTODY



Seven suspects have escaped from lawful custody at Lukulu police station in Western province.



Western Province Police Commanding Officer DAVID CHILESHE says the incidence happened on, SUNDAY, December 29, 2024 around midnight.





This was when a woman Police Officer who was about to detain a suspect who was brought in for an offence of theft opened the grill door to the cell.





Mr. CHILESHE says the criminals inside, pushed the police officer against the wall, while the male suspect identified as JONATHAN CHITENGI, also held the officer against the wall.





The Seven suspects are identified as KAYOMBO KAYOMBO, MAFO MAFO, KAUMBA KAHILU, SHAMUKALA KASHWEKA, ALLAN PELEKELO, MIZHI KAUMBA, and JONATHAN CHITENGI.





The Western province police commanding officer, has appealed to the community in the province to help the police find the where about of the suspects for re- arrest.



ZNBC