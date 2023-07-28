SUSPEND CHILANGWA FOR 60 DAYS

COMMITTEE’S OBSERVATIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

1. The Committee observes that Standing Order 210 (1) empowers the Chief Whip to report the absence of Members from the sittings of the House for a period of four (4)

consecutive days. In that regard, the import of the provision is that any absenteeism of

less than or more than four (4) consecutive days need not be reported to the Committee

on Privileges and Absences.

The Committee further observes that the provision creates an absurdity as it seems to suggest that unauthorised absence was acceptable for less or more than four (4) consecutive days, implying that a member, whose absence was not noticed by the Chief Whip on the fourth consecutive day, would go unpunished.

The Committee, therefore, recommends that the provision be amended to provide for any

unauthorised absence from the sittings of the House to be reported to the Committee on

Privileges and Absences by the Chief