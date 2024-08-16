Suspend corrupt Ministers being investigated – Saki

UPND should listen to the voice of reason of Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo on suspending corrupt Ministers who are under investigations, says the United Liberal Party (ULP).

Mr Nkombo has demanded that Ministers being investigated for corruption should leave until they are cleared of the corruption tag.

“This is unfair to the many junior civil servants who are put on suspension pending investigations. Even in the private business world, from where President Hakainde is said to hail from, it is standard practice to put an employee under investigation on suspension pending investigations,” State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota said.

Daily Nation Zambia