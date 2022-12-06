Suspend Power Export

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

You don’t need to loadshed Zambians. ZESCO needs to stop the power export by suspending export power agreements.

●ZESCO is exporting electricity up-to 600MW.

●Zambia’s installed capacity is 3,456MW.

●Zambia’s power usage at peak is 2,300MW.

● Kariba Dam generates for Zambia 1,080 MW.

● ZESCO is exporting power to DRC, Bostwana, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Some exports are going through the Southern Africa Power Pool while other exports are through bilateral commercial contracts.

ZESCO management prioritised export there-by running Kariba at full capacity and utilising all the water by December 2022 that should have seen power production up-to March 2023.

ZESCO must suspend the power export contract agreements as the clauses exist there-in for eventualities such as the current scenario.