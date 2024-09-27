Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Suspended ConCourt judges take HH to court



The three suspended Constitutional Court judges have filed a notice of application for leave to apply for Judicial Review which seeks to quash the decision of President Hakainde Hichilema to suspend them from office for alleged professional misconduct.



The three include Justice Annie Mwewa Sitali, Justice Mugeni Siwale Mulenga and Justice Palan Mulonda





The trio who have cited the Attorney General as the respondent also want an order that the proceedings by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) that were to be held on September 30, 2024 be stayed until further order of the court.





The judges also want an order that the proceedings before the JCC were llegal, a nullity and void on grounds of re judicata/ estoppel.



According to an application for Judicial Review, the three are seeking an order for the purpose of quashing the decision of the JCC made on September 23, 2024 to reopen and hear a matter relating to the handling of the petition between Hakainde Hichilema and another vs Edgar Lungu and others.