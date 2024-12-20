SUSPENDED LAZ COUNCIL MEMBERS TAKE PRESIDENT LUNGISANI ZULU TO COURT





Two suspended Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) council members, Arnold Kaluba and Mulenga Sholomo, have filed a court application to challenge their suspension by LAZ president Lungisani Zulu. The duo is seeking permission from the court to commence the action during the Christmas vacation.





The suspension stems from a proposal by Kaluba and Sholomo to exempt new lawyers being called to the Bar between December 16 and 20, 2024, from paying 2024 subscription fees. The two council members had written to the Legal Practitioners Committee (LPC) on November 28, 2024, pleading for a reversal of the decision requiring 399 new lawyers to pay subscription or practicing certificate fees amounting to K3,025.





Kaluba and Sholomo claim that their suspension was illegal and procedurally flawed, and that it has damaged their reputations as legal practitioners and threatens their livelihoods. They are seeking a judicial review of their suspensions and want the court to declare their suspension illegal and irrational.