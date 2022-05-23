By Darius Choonya

Government says the five Directors at the ministry of health who were allegedly involved in a scam of ghost health facilities have been replaced.

The five include Director – Human Resource, Fredrick Mwila and his assistant, Dennis Siamphwisi.

Others are Director of Planning, Henry Kasembe, Chief Human Resource Administrator, Ireen Bwalya, and Senior Human Resource Officer, James Makasa.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in-charge of Administration, George Magwende says the replacement has been done pending the ongoing investigations.

Dr. Magwende says depending on the outcome of the investigations, the affected directors will be moved to other ministries.

Recently the ministry of Health announced a decline of ghost Health facilities from 4,000 to 3,000 amidst the ongoing investigations.