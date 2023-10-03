SUSPICIOUS WIFE KILLS HUSBAND

A 26-year-old man from Ifina Village in Nakonde has died after his wife beat him on suspicion that he was cheating on her with another woman.

Cracious Sinkala died on Friday at Nakonde District Hospital after a continued marital dispute with his wife.

Astridah Namukonda hit her husband with a stick in a fierce fight on the head as blood oozed continuously.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Paul Achiume has told Nakonde Radio FM News that the suspect had earlier threatened to kill her mother-in-law together with the deceased whom she alleged failed to advise.

Mr Achiume said the suspect is currently detained in Police custody pending a court appearance.

“Later officers visited the primary scene of the crime and observed blood stains about 3 meters in front of their house. A stick which was used in the act was also recovered from the grass thatched bathroom.” He explained.

CREDIT: NAKONDE FM