By NewsMakers

The exhuming of a body to ascertain whether Suzyo Nyika is indeed dead is motivated by a number of criminal offenses allegedly committed by the subject matter.

Recall that Nyika was very close to former President Edgar Lungu and was being pursued by investigative wings for a number of crimes he is suspected to have committed during the Patriotic Front administration. During the Lungu administration, Nyika was appointed Board Chairman Collum Mine Limited.

Prior to his announced death, Nyika was being investigated for a number of crimes, and specifically for over a $7 million payment which is alleged to have been paid to Miroteks Limited where Nyika is among the Directors according to documents in possession of NewsMakers , supplied by a source from the investigative wings.

According to the documents, shareholders of Miroteks include Justin Mwamba of NRC 437773/11/, Idris Mulla NRC 557082/11/1, Muhammad Saed NRC 304944/53/1 and Suzyo Nyika NRC 635096/11/1.

Shortly after PF lost power, Nyika ran to Eastern Province and hid in Lundazi his home town. Office of the President sources say he had crossed into Malawi which situated a stone throw away ,from Lundazi.

But before investigative wings reached him, he was reported dead. The family decided he should be buried at his personal farm. It is from there that suspicions were raised.

Although Nyika is reportedly dead, his businesses have all continued to thrive under the management of a Harry Mvula based in Lundazi.

A combined team of investigative wings have since exhumed remains of Nyika to ascertain his death. Although they found a body burried pending DNA tests, sacks of dollars which the State suspected were burried in his grave were not found.

