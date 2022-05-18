Sweden officially signs NATO membership application

Following Monday’s declaration that the country would join NATO, Sweden has officially signed the application.

Sweden’s s foreign minister Ann Linde, said on Tuesday, “It feels very big, very serious, and it feels like we have arrived at a conclusion which is the best for Sweden. We don’t know how long it will take, but we calculate that it could take up to a year. Now, this week, this application will be submitted, together with Finland, in a day or so, and then it will be processed by NATO.”

The announcement comes just two days after Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced the country’s decision to join the alliance as well.

Both countries are set to submit official petitions to NATO headquarters in Brussels later this week, putting an end to decades of official neutrality on both sides.

All 30 current NATO member nations must accept Finland and Sweden’s application through various domestic processes, such as legislative votes or executive decisions, depending on the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he sees ‘no problem’ with Nordic neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, hours before Sweden’s foreign minister formally signed her nation’s application to the security bloc.

Putin, Russia’s paramount leader since 1999, has repeatedly said that the post-Soviet enlargement of NATO toward Russia’s borders as a key driver behind his war in Ukraine.

‘As to enlargement, Russia has no problem with these states – none. And so in this sense there is no immediate threat to Russia from an expansion (of NATO) to include these countries,’ Putin told the leaders of the CSTO – a Russian-dominated security alliance of former Soviet states.

Finland is expected to follow Sweden with a formal NATO application in the coming days.