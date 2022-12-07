SWEDEN PLEDGES TO REHABILITATE ZAMBIA’S RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE

Sweden has pledged to revive Zambia Railways Limited by rehabilitating its railway infrastructure from Chingola on the Copperbelt to Livingstone in Southern Province at a cost yet to be determined.

Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg says the first phase of the project will include environmental and social assessments before undertaking the rehabilitation works.

Ambassador Hallenborg said the rehabilitation works will not only provide opportunities to reach governments’ goal in transportation of goods, but will also assist in the transition into a green and sustainable economy and economic growth.

Speaking at State House when he met President Hakainde Hichilema, Ambassador Hallenborg assured that his government will come up with a robust and reliable solution to rehabilitate the railway line.