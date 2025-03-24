SWEET DEAL! ZAMBIA SUGAR ANNOUNCES SALARY INCREASE FOR ITS EMPLOYEES

Zambia Sugar has announced a 12% wage increase for its workers, including an upward adjustment to employee allowances.

The agreement, effective 1st April, 2025, to 31st March, 2027, follows a new collective deal reached with various representatives.

These include the Allied Workers Union (ZUSIAW), the National Union of Plantation and Agricultural Workers (NUPAAW), and the Agriculture Technical and Professional Staff Union of Zambia (ATPTU).



Speaking during the signing ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Mazabuka, Zambia Sugar Managing Director, Oswald Magwenzi, stated that the outcome of the negotiations reflect commitment to both the workforce and the sustainability of the institution.

He noted that talks focused on balancing business sustainability amidst current economic challenges, whilst prioritizing employee welfare and ensuring the long-term viability of the company.



Magwenzi affirmed that the agreement represents a shared commitment to future success, demonstrating that working together ensures a balanced approach that benefits all parties.



He further acknowledged the invaluable contribution of the employees to the company, noting that their hard work and dedication are at the core of the institution’s success.



Meanwhile, Representatives from ZUSIAW, NUPAAW, and ATPTU expressed satisfaction with the terms of the new agreement, describing the development as a momentous step towards enhancing the well-being of workers within the sugar industry.



Other notable mentions at the signing ceremony were Chairperson of the Bargaining Unit, Sitali Muyunda, from the Zambia Federation of Employees, Mazabuka District Labour Officer, Taziona Simunika, as well as members of the Zambia Sugar Nakambala Leadership Team (NLT).

Ends