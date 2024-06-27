Sweet Ex: Amber Rose Reacts As Wiz Khalifa And Girlfriend Aimee Aguilar Reveal The Gender OF Their Unborn Baby

Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, are expecting their first child together. The rapper shared the joyous news on Father’s Day.

He took to Instagram on Sunday, June 16, to announce that the couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of a baby girl.

In a post sponsored by pregnancy test brand Clear Blue Easy, Wiz Khalifa posted a touching photo of him tenderly resting his hand on Aguilar’s baby bump.

Aguilar held a positive pregnancy test, and the moment is captioned with a simple yet heartfelt message: “Baby Girl On The Way.” This announcement marked a sweet celebration of their growing family.

Aguilar also shared the joyous news with her followers, posting photos from what appeared to be a beautifully captured maternity shoot.

The images included shots of the couple dressed in all black, exuding happiness and anticipation. She echoed Khalifa’s caption, making the announcement resonate across their social media profiles.

Wiz Khalifa’s ex Amber Rose reacts

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support and well-wishes from friends, fans, and even Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife, Amber Rose. Rose shares a son with Khalifa and left a heartwarming comment on the rapper’s post, expressing her excitement: “We can’t wait to meet her!” She also congratulated Aguilar, commenting on her post with, “Gorgeous mama.”

The positive reactions underline the amicable co-parenting relationship between Khalifa and Rose, a dynamic that has seen its fair share of challenges. Rose has been open about the difficulties she faced post-separation but emphasized how the couple has moved beyond personal differences for the sake of their child.

She admitted that the separation was tough, with lingering feelings complicating the process initially. However, she found solace in prioritizing their son’s well-being, which allowed her to navigate the emotional turbulence.