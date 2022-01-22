SWEET VICTORY FOR HH AND UPND IN LUAPULA AND WESTERN PROVINCE BYE ELECTIONS

The recent two bye elections held in Western Province and Luapula province won by the UPND party clearly shows that the people of Zambia have full confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn government.

In Senanga ,Liangati ward election UPND scooped 1,085 votes and the PF got 172 votes .What makes it even more interesting in the other bye election in Laupula , Sokontwe ward of Milenge district UPND got 633 votes followed by the Socialist party with 506 votes. The PF received a shocking defeat yet again; they could only pull 106 votes.

We have seen the PF officials bragging that they will bounce back to power in 2026 but the truth is clear with these latest results,PF party is heading towards extinction that is for sure .

President Hakainde Hichilema is doing the right thing and working towards restoring our economy which the PF party almost destroyed if it wasn’t for the 2.8million citizens who voted for change.

It is clear that the people of Zambia countrywide no longer see any relevance in supporting the PF party . It died on the 12th of August 2021

Aka Sumbwa

UPND media nationwide network.