 Swizz Beatz reveals he’s never had an argument in 15-year marriage to singer Alicia Keys

Swizz Beatz has opened up about his marriage to Alicia Keys as the couple’s 15th anniversary approaches.

The producer, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively that the secret to their long-lasting union is friendship, communication, and choosing “not to yell at each other.”

He added that they have never had an argument.

“Marriage is definitely a big word, but look at it like your best friend,” Swizz said while discussing the partnership between his mezcal brand, The Producer, and Hard Rock International.

“The communication is there. We’ve never had an argument. Since we’ve been together, our kids [have] never seen it; never seen us raise our voice [or] never seen us yell. Never seen us curse at each other. Why? Because of communication.”

Swizz and Keys, 44, tied the knot in July 2010 after first meeting as teenagers. Swizz explained that he and Keys, who share sons Egypt, 14, and Genesis, 10, do “disagree on things,” but chose to express their different views in a healthy way.

“When you yell at each other, no one is really listening anyway. Nothing gets solved in each other’s yelling,” Swizz said, adding that he doesn’t “own” Keys and she doesn’t “own” him.

“People think they can own people. You can’t. It’s not property that you own. There’s a whole human, right?” Swizz explained. “So, we’re very clear on that. She’s her own boss. I’m my own boss. That’s how we make magic when we come together. I think that helps because people start getting very territorial and making their partner property, and I think that’s the biggest mistake.”

In addition to the couple’s sons, Swizz and Keys are also parents to Swizz’ older sons, Prince Nasir, 24, Kasseem Jr., 18, and daughter, Nicole, 16, from previous relationships.