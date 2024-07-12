SYAKALIMA TO ANNOUNCE IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW CURRICULUM

Education Minister Hon. Douglas Syakalima is set to announce the operationalisation in terms of time frame and phases of the new 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework.

This follows cabinet’s validation and approval of the 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary – Education Services Joel Kamoko has announced.

Mr. Kamoko has said the Ministry of Education through the directorate of Curriculum Development Center (CDC) working with various stakeholders such as the USAID has continued to read so that they better understand the new 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework.

He added that other cooperating partners such as the British Council are also working with the Ministry to build capacity among all stakeholders on how best to engage with the content in the new 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework.

The Education Permanent Secretary added that the Ministry is also looking into acquisition and distribution of adequate learning and teaching resources.

“Here we are talking about the provision of the right numbers of teachers guides, pupil’s books, appropriate support equipment and gadgets to facilitate via educational technology.” Mr. Kamoko said.

Mr. Kamoko has therefore urged all educators in the country to jointly own the process that will culminate into the full implementation of new 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework.

MOE