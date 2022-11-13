13 November 2022

SYLVIA MASEBO BRINGS A BIG LESSON TO ZAMBIA

WE are very pleased that majority Zambians have realised that a country can be managed, and managed better, sector by sector.

The bar of excellence set by President Hakainde Hichilema has had a steady trickle-down effect to the general population in Zambia.

And when a leader’s great aspirations for his people begin to bear fruits, it’s a good sign that a country is headed for greater achievements.

We all can say what we please, but Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo is one of the finest female politicians Zambia has ever produced.

But as Thought Wonder observed:- “Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools and accepted by idiots.”

Now, here is the big lesson for Zambia.

Within seconds in the opening paragraph of her speech, Health Minister, Masebo was wise and brave enough to stop and FIX IT!

In that moment, she displayed outstanding leadership by thoughts, conduct and general body language.

Listen, Zambia is in this mess today because the PF mediocre leadership failed to STOP and do what Ms Masebo did i.e. fix a mistake; there and then, regardless.

And what Ms Masebo did challenges all Zambians aspiring to reach the bar of excellence set by President Hichilema to be human first.

How many of us are willing to be HUMAN, to STOP and to start all OVER AGAIN in order to do the RIGHT THING?

To Ms Masebo’s handlers; stop fooling around on duty because loyalty cannot be shared, it comes naturally out of respect and love for authority.

And to Ms Masebo, we believe her loyalty to Mr Hichilema and his team, compelled her to STOP and do the RIGHT thing for mother ZAMBIA.

Warmly in Christ,

Aswell K. Mwalimu

Checkmate

13/11/2022