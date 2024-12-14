 T.I sues former friend Sabrina Peterson for defamation

T.I. has filed a defamation lawsuit against Sabrina Peterson, more than three years after she sued him and accused the rapper of shocking behavior, including holding a gun to her head.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, T.I. claims he and his family distanced themselves from Peterson after deciding she was not a “positive” influence. According to T.I., Peterson became fixated on him and his family following the fallout, allegedly resorting to harassment and threats through social media posts.

The rapper argues that Peterson’s accusations against him and his family are false, baseless, and intended solely to cause harm. T.I. claims these actions have defamed him and caused significant damage, prompting him to seek unspecified damages.

He further alleges that he is not the only individual targeted by Peterson’s online behavior, stating that others have taken legal measures to protect themselves from her alleged actions.

This latest lawsuit is the newest chapter in an ongoing legal battle between T.I. and Peterson, who sued T.I. and his wife, Tiny, for defamation in 2021. At the time, Peterson alleged the couple tarnished her reputation after she publicly accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head.

Peterson also insinuated that T.I. and Tiny had drugged and sexually abused women. Both T.I. and Tiny vehemently denied the allegations, with their attorney labeling the claims as part of “a sordid shakedown campaign.”

T.I.’s lawsuit seeks to address what he calls Peterson’s damaging accusations while escalating the legal standoff between the two parties.