T-Pain Explains Flying Commercial Instead Of Using Private Jets

Top performer, T-Pain, has explained why he has resorted to using commercial flight instead of private jet, which is relatively expensive.

He recently shared a video of himself on a commercial flight, attracting mixed reaction from social media users.

“To take a private jet from Atlanta to Vegas and then back to Atlanta is $126,000 and y’all are asking me [why I fly commercial]…If it don’t make dollars it don’t make sense! he said laughing in a video posted to his X account.

While some followers poked fun at him, others praised his financial prudence. Some people also gave unsolicited financial advice.

“This is why you stay rich & wealthy, my friend—because most people don’t understand financial literacy. Wealth isn’t just about making money, it’s about knowing what to do with it,” a follower wrote.

“To be fair though, you could buy one and then rent it out to people. Then it would be making money for you,” another added.

The Grammy-winning artist, rose to fame with many chart-topping songs, but is said to have faced financial difficulty due to poor spending habits.

His financial challenges stem from poor decisions such as bad real estate investments, extravagant spending on luxury cars and jewelry, and trusting the wrong people with his money management.

That, notwithstanding, the Buy You a Drink singer has since diversified his income streams beyond music. In 2022, he expanded into the restaurant industry, emphasizing his commitment to putting money in ventures he was passionate about.

He is said to have made strategic moves to secure his financial future, including selling a portion of his music catalogue, which spans nearly two decades, including hits of the early 2000s and 2010s.