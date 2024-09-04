Take me in and bring back my son, cries JJ Banda’s mother

Take me in and bring back my son, cries JJ’s mother



PETAUKE Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda’s mother, Grace, says she is ready to be arrested on behalf of her son provided that the Government brings him back alive.



Her sentiments had people wondering as today marks a month since Banda escaped from Chipata Central Hospital where he was taken ill on August 1.



The fugitive was facing a charge of aggravated robbery and had been remanded at Namuseche Correctional Facility in Chipata Province.



Addressing the media this morning, Banda’s mother pleaded that her son be returned alive and let Government take her in instead.





She said, prior to Jay Jay’s disappearance, he was in the hands of Government which makes it allegedly responsible for his disappearance and reappearance.



“I have come here in the cold to express my concern over what has happened with my son who was detained and in the hospital. I’m deeply saddened by what happened to my son. Today marks one month since he disappeared, I’m asking Government to tell me where he is and what is happening. Ever since he disappeared, I have never heard from him. Up to now, no one has ever told me anything about his whereabouts,” explained Grace in Nyanja.



“My child was in your hands, I’m failing to sleep because of my son’s whereabouts. I don’t know who took him. Please bring back my son just like you took him to the cells. He was sick and now he’s lost. Please bring back my son and take me in instead since I’m the one who bore him.”



The aggrieved mother stated that ever since Jay Jay disappeared, all her children have been allegedly harassed by Government.



“All my children are being harassed, all his friends have been taken to the police because of my child. Anyone who talks about this issue is taken into custody, take me in instead of taking my son. Stop harassing my children, my child was in your hands, bring him back,” said Jay Jay’s mother.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 3, 2024