TAKE ME TO COURT IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN MEETING JUDGES AT NIGHT – NAKACHINDA CHALLENGES HH.
“Arrest me so that I can expose you in court”.
PF Senior Member Rapheal Nakachinda has mentained that President HH has been meeting High Court Judges to ensure that they creat a one party state in the country.
Speaking a short while ago in Lusaka, Mr Nakachinda said he does not fear President Hakainde Hichilema and has since challenged him to arrest him if what he is saying is not true.
“I challenge Mr Hakainde Hichilema to take me to court if what Iam saying is not true. He wont even have me arrested because he knows that what Iam saying is the truth. HH has been meeting judges at night at his so called Community House to punish PF MPs and create a one party state”, said Nakachinda.
It is the second time that Nakachinda is making these allegations in a day. He said the same this morning at High Court Grounds.- Happening Now Zambia
Please take him to court so we hear his evidence and he exposes the informer in the presidential group. By the way where are the minister of information or the presidents secretaries to answer for HH as he is the victim of every opposition person.
He is daring the president to sue him because he knows the president can not sue or be sued whist serving but he needs to be careful because he is bitting more than he can chew and I hope he won’t cry foul when he gets caught up in the justice system.
Is there anything wrong with the president meeting judges or any other person? I think the reasoning of Nakachinda leaves much to be desired. So according to Nakachinda the president should not meet judges or any other members of wings of government? What kind of reasoning is this? Surely is if this is the best the PF have to offer for leadership, I very much doubt they have even a slim chance of getting back in to government because the leaders they currently have are far too below par and no normal person can vote for them.
WHEN I LOOK AT NAKACHINDA’S EYES, THEY ARE RED DUE TO HATRED, JEOLUSY, BITTERNESS, WITCHCRAFTY, WITH FROUN FACE LIKE CAIN READY TO KILL A BROTHER BUT WHEN I LOOK AT HH’S FACE VERY SOFT WITH LOVE SMILING AND KINDNESS AND A GOOD MERCIFUL LOUGHTER.
I PITTY NAKACHINDA BECAUSE HE STILL THINKS HH IS NEVERS MUMBA. HE HAS MISSED THE MARK. UPND IS NOT MMD AND WE DONT KNOW IF HE STILL COUNTS HIMSELF A PF MEMBER OR IS STILL AN MMD. ALA UKALEPUKA NO LUPATO AND YOU WILL NEVER WIN ANYONE LIKE THAT. YOU ARE JUST EXPOSING YOUR FOOLISHNESS TO THE WORLD ATI MONENI ICHIPUBA TACHAKWATA SKOPO.