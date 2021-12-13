TAKE ME TO COURT IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN MEETING JUDGES AT NIGHT – NAKACHINDA CHALLENGES HH.

“Arrest me so that I can expose you in court”.

PF Senior Member Rapheal Nakachinda has mentained that President HH has been meeting High Court Judges to ensure that they creat a one party state in the country.

Speaking a short while ago in Lusaka, Mr Nakachinda said he does not fear President Hakainde Hichilema and has since challenged him to arrest him if what he is saying is not true.

“I challenge Mr Hakainde Hichilema to take me to court if what Iam saying is not true. He wont even have me arrested because he knows that what Iam saying is the truth. HH has been meeting judges at night at his so called Community House to punish PF MPs and create a one party state”, said Nakachinda.



It is the second time that Nakachinda is making these allegations in a day. He said the same this morning at High Court Grounds.- Happening Now Zambia