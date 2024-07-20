TAKE YOUR POLITICAL COMEDY ELSEWHERE, MEEETWA TELLS BINWELL MPUNDU

TAKE YOUR POLITICAL COMEDY ELSEWHERE, MEEETWA TELLS BINWELL



CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has asked Binwell Mpundu not to politicise or dramatise Emmanuel Jay Banda’s case, arguing that the rule of law cannot be exchanged with a parliamentary seat.



On Tuesday, Mpundu, who is Nkana Independent member of parliament, said he was ready to give up his seat if his Petauke central counterpart was released from prison. But in an interview, Thursday, Mweetwa asked Mpundu to take his political comedy elsewhere. “Government does not exchange the rule of law with political comments.



Let him take his political comedy elsewhere. There is nowhere where the rule of law has been exchanged with a seat. This is a very serious matter. It is a non-political matter. It is a legal…



