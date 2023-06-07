TAKE ZIMBA TO COURT…. So that he can defend himself as per the laws of the land – SACCORD

TAKE ZIMBA TO COURT – SACCORD

…. So that he can defend himself as per the laws of the land

Lusaka… June 7, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The Southern Africa Center for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has appealed to the Police to inform the nation on what is going on concerning the arresting of former State House Political Advisor Chris Zumani Zimba.

SACCORD says the police should take a further step to take Mr. Zimba to court to defend himself as per the laws of the land.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says his extend incarceration of over 10 days is concerning as he is just a suspect and has not been found guilty of any crime leveled against him by the courts of law.

“The President has been consistent on informing the nation on the need to uphold human rights by following the rule. The emphasis has been on the law enforcement agencies to undertake thorough investigations before effecting arrests so that no one’s human rights are violated,” said Mr. Cheembe.

“In the case of Chris Zumani Zimba we have taken note of the arrest although the length of stay in custody without being given bond and taken to court is now raising concerns over his rights to justice.”

On May 30th, 2023 Police in Lusaka have jointly charged and arrested former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba and three others for the offence of being in possession of articles for terrorism.