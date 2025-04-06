TAKEAWAYS FROM KUOMBOKA 2025: A ROYAL VOYAGE OF UNITY

April 5, 2025

• A historic celebration marking His Majesty King Lubosi Imwiko II’s 25-year reign, reflecting continuity, wisdom, and royal dedication.


• President Hakainde Hichilema’s presence underscored the spirit of national unity and respect for Zambia’s traditional leadership.



• Chiefs, cabinet ministers, and various government officials graced the occasion, showcasing collective support for cultural preservation and national cohesion.


• The Kuomboka spectacle reaffirmed the Lozi people’s deep connection to land, water, rhythm, and ritual, blending elegance with ancestral power.

• The Nalikwanda Royal Barge, paddled with precision by 180 warriors, stood as a timeless symbol of Lozi heritage and craftsmanship.



• Traditional songs like Ndandamwalye and Macabula brought oral history to life, passing values through melody and movement.



• The vibrant dances of Liimba and Limeka coloured the journey with emotion and meaning, expressing communal joy and cultural pride.



• Thousands of spectators, including tourists, witnessed a cultural masterpiece that strengthens Zambia’s tourism and national identity.



• Kuomboka 2025 reminded the nation that culture is not just remembered – it is lived, honoured, and proudly carried into the future.

(C) THE FALCON NEWS

