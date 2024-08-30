By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Taking water from Luapula to Kafue River



Government recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Power China International Group Limited to develop a comprehensive water plan for the Kafue catchment and transfer of water from Luapula River to Kafue River.

But what about these factors? But will DRC agree to divert Luapula River water into Kafue River!



1. Luapula River is a shared resource. Chambeshi River, which feeds into Lake Bangweulu from which Luapula comes, is considered in DRC as the key source of River Congo, which is fed by Lualaba River which receives huge amounts of water from Luvua River which comes from Lake Mweru into which the shared Luapula River flows. Zambia shares both Luapula River and Lake Mweru with DRC.



2. If Kafue River, which starts in a high rainfall area in Northwestern Province, is unable to supply adequate water to the three power stations, even Luapula River water won’t!



3. If DRC agrees, there is no guarantee that any future rogue government in DRC can’t easily divert the same Luapula water into Lualaba River – see the source of Lualaba River on any map!



4. For the Chinese, such a project – diverting Luapula water into Kafue River puts them right into pole position to access DRC/Copperbelt minerals free of charge – as they dig the canal!



5. The simple solution is to develop power stations in Luapula, Northern, and Muchinga provinces where suitable waterfalls exist. It is cheaper and without ecological devastation and strain on Zambia-DRC relations.

6. Rest assured, DRC will not agree!