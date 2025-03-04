TALIBAN RESPOND TO TRUMP



The Taliban say the U.S. demands the return of weapons left in Afghanistan, and we also demand compensation for 20 years of war.



The Taliban have warned that the military weapons left behind by the United States in Afghanistan now belong to them as “spoils of war” and will be utilized to defend against any attempts to reclaim them…





“The Afghan people now own these weapons and are utilizing them to defend their independence, sovereignty, and Islamic system.





No external force can compel us to surrender these weapons, nor will we accept any demands for their surrender,” Mujahid stated. “We will use these weapons to repel invaders who dare to seize them.”