Tanker drivers demand pay rise as movement halts in Nakonde

More than 200 truck drivers have come together in Nakonde to ask for better working conditions.

They say they don’t get paid enough, with some getting as little as K1,000.

The drivers want the minimum wage to be increased to at least K7,000 so they can earn a fair salary.

They are also asking for their bonuses to be paid on time when their contracts end.

The drivers are also standing up for their colleagues who were fired by one company after they protested.

Some drivers work for a manner company and have not been paid for almost a year.

The drivers say their union leaders are not helping them enough, so they want to talk directly to their employers.

Speaking on behalf of the driver to Chete FM News, Jack Mulobwa, says the President should listen to them instead of other officials.

The protest started on Saturday evening.

Today, the parking areas for the trucks are full, and many trucks are parked along the Great North Road.

This means most tankers are not moving because the drivers want their demands met.

No comment has so been made by government or their employers.

-Chete FM