TANKER DRIVERS WARN OF UNREST IN THE SECTOR FOLLOWING UPHOLDING OF SI NUMBER 106 OF 2020



By Nonhlanhla Phuti



The Zambia Union of Tanker Drivers and Allied Workers is concerned that government’s decision to maintain Statutory Instrument -SI- Number 106 of 2020 may lead to unrest within the sector, as stakeholders are dissatisfied with the current situation.



The Ministry of Labour and stakeholders in the transport industry last month convened a consultative meeting to discuss the review of the minimum wage for non-unionized truck drivers, among various issues.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Union General Secretary John Changwe states that upholding the provisions of SI 106 of 2020 specifically concerning the basic pay of K3,000 and associated allowances—represents a misstep by the government.



He explains that maintaining this SI establishes a benchmark that trade unions must adhere to during negotiations on behalf of their members, which complicates efforts to adjust certain aspects, particularly allowances.



Mr. Changwe has since charged that truck drivers feel neglected as government does not seem to care about addressing their concerns and warns that if not addressed accordingly, the driver’s may resort to protests in response to the outcomes of the recent meeting.



He says the drivers expected government to enact laws empowering unions to negotiate more effectively on behalf of their members.

PHOENIX NEWS