TANZANIA 🇹🇿 APPOINTS JANZA AS INTERIM COACH

Zambia’s AFCON-winning Technical Director Honour Janza has been appointed interim Head Coach of the Taifa Stars, the Tanzania Football Federation has announced.

Janza who is also former Chipolopolo coach is Head Coach of Namungo FC in Tanzania.

[Image -Janza (c) with King Kalu and Niko Laboam)