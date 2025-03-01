TANZANIA HAS NOW SURPASSED NIGERIA TO BECOME AFRICA’S SECOND-LARGEST MAIZE PRODUCER, AFTER SOUTH AFRICA



In the 2023/24 season, Tanzania harvested 11.7 million tonnes – nearly doubling its 2021/22 output of 6.4 million tonnes. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s maize production in 2023 is projected to reach 10,837,665 metric tonnes, reflecting only a 1% increase over 2022 levels. This remarkable growth positions Tanzania as a major maize supplier to neighboring countries like Zambia – unless we wake up and smell the coffee!





Zambia must always remember: “The race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but time and chance happen to them all.”





With 75 million hectares of land, 42 million hectares arable, and two-thirds of the region’s fresh water, Zambia has the resources to be a leading agricultural powerhouse. Add to that a young and energetic workforce, where 15 to 35 year-olds make up 56% of the labour force – our economic future is in their hands!





The key lies in creating a strong agricultural value chain – one that moves beyond subsistence farming to agro-processing, mechanization, and market-driven production. Done right, this has the power to lift millions of Zambians out of poverty and drive national prosperity.





Zambia has everything it takes. The question is – do we have the will to make it happen?



By Sunday Chanda