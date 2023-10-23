Tanzania signs contentious port agreement with UAE company

Tanzania made an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to manage their port for 30 years. Some people didn’t support this agreement, but it was still signed.

DP World, a company from Dubai, will be in charge of managing four areas at Dar es Salaam, which is Tanzania’s biggest port.

The company from the UAE and the Tanzania Ports Authority will work together to manage three additional areas for ships to dock at the port.

DP World will invest $250m (£205m) to improve the infrastructure of the port in the next five years.

Many people are criticizing the deal because they believe it benefits the company from the United Arab Emirates more than Tanzania.

According to Amnesty International, the government has arrested over 22 people who are against the agreement. However, a few of them have been released.

Tanzanian officials are saying that this agreement does not cover all activities happening at the ports in the country and they can cancel the contracts whenever they think it is needed.

The country in East Africa wants to increase the money it earns and improve how things work with the new agreement.