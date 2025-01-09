Tanzania  stops allowing   fuel tankers to cross into Zambia

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
Fuel shortage in Zambia
Before we blame oil-marketing companies, the usual suspects, here are some factors impeding smooth fuel supply to Zamba.
● Zimbabwe is demanding $21,000 per fuel tanker in “refundable” transit fees.
● Mozambique routes from Nakala and Beira ports have been disrupted by post-electoral civil unrest.
●Durban route is frequently subject to violent protests by local truck drivers.
● Now Tanzania won’t allow the fuel tankers to cross into Zambia.
● Diesel supply has been steady, because of the TAZAMA pipeline transporting finished products.
Our permanent solution, as a landlocked country, to overcome this perpetual crisis and guarantee fuel security, remains Indeni Refinery and TAZAMA pipeline.
Upgrade Indeni Refinery.