Tanzania  stops allowing   fuel tankers to cross into Zambia

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Fuel shortage in Zambia

Before we blame oil-marketing companies, the usual suspects, here are some factors impeding smooth fuel supply to Zamba.



● Zimbabwe is demanding $21,000 per fuel tanker in “refundable” transit fees.

● Mozambique routes from Nakala and Beira ports have been disrupted by post-electoral civil unrest.



●Durban route is frequently subject to violent protests by local truck drivers.

● Now Tanzania won’t allow the fuel tankers to cross into Zambia.


● Diesel supply has been steady, because of the TAZAMA pipeline transporting finished products.



Our permanent solution, as a landlocked country, to overcome this perpetual crisis and guarantee fuel security, remains Indeni Refinery and TAZAMA pipeline.

Upgrade Indeni Refinery.

