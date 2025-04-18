TANZANIA TO BAN AGRICULTURAL IMPORTS FROM MALAWI AND SOUTH AFRICA OVER TRADE DISPUTE



By: The Citizen

Tanzania has issued a sharp ultimatum to Malawi and South Africa, warning that it will ban all agricultural imports from the two countries and block the transit of their goods through Tanzanian territory if trade restrictions against Tanzanian produce are not lifted by next Wednesday.



The warning was issued on X by Tanzania’s Minister of Agriculture, Hussein Bashe, following Malawi’s decision to block the importation of Tanzanian goods such as flour, rice, ginger, bananas, and maize.



South Africa, meanwhile, has continued to restrict Tanzanian banana exports, despite prolonged negotiations.



In his official statement, Bashe declared: These measures are to protect the dignity of our country, the economy of our farmers, and fairness in regional trade.



The minister added that fertiliser exports to Malawi will also be suspended if the two countries fail to reverse their trade positions.



Tanzanian traders have been advised to halt all shipments to both countries, including products like apples and oranges imported from South Africa.



All three countries — Tanzania, Malawi, and South Africa — are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), raising concerns about growing tensions within the regional economic bloc.



Bashe emphasised that diplomatic channels had been exhausted without success and that Tanzania will now act in defence of its national interest and economic sovereignty.

