Tanzanian and Kenyan presidents joke about their language skills

Kenyans and Tanzanians on social media are arguing playfully about their presidents’ comments on who is better at speaking Swahili.

Swahili is the main language spoken in two countries in East Africa. Kenyans are often made fun of for not speaking Swahili properly, while Tanzanians are made fun of for not speaking English well.

At a recent meeting about farming and food in Tanzania, President Samia Hassan scolded the Kenyan President William Ruto for not using the right greetings in Swahili language.

The other day, Mr. Ruto visited us and taught us to say ‘jambo’, but the correct way to greet is ‘habari ya mchana’. “They are Kenyan people. we should make them take Swahili lessons,” she said in Swahili.

But CNN reporter Larry Madowo, who is also from Kenya and was leading the discussion, defended their president.

I have to support and protect my president. Because Kenyans and Tanzanians are like siblings, we speak to Tanzanians using poor Swahili and they respond to us using poor English. We continue doing this, just like it’s the truth,” he said in Swahili, and the audience laughed loudly.

The exchange showed that the neighboring countries have a friendly relationship and similar culture.