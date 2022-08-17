TANZANIAN LEADER ORDERS ALL 250 POLICE RECRUITES WITH POT BELLIES TO RE-DO THEIR TRAINING UNTIL THEY LOSE WEIGHT

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has directed that police officers with big bellies return to training to lose weight.

President Suluhu stated that in order for police officers to be effective at doing their jobs, they should not have large bellies during remarks made to commemorate the completion of the training of officers in Boma Kichaka Miba, in Tanga.

“As I was inspecting the parade, I noticed those leading the march were veteran officers and among them were big-bellied officers. I have seen big bellies. We are not supposed to have officers with big bellies,” she said.

She stated that the officers in question should get back to the training facility and get fresh training to make them fit.

“They should come back here (for training) so that they shed them off and be swift again in executing their duties,” added the head of Kenya’s southern neighbour.

Ms. Suluhu took over the country’s presidency following the death of president John Pombe Magufuli in March last year.

Her comments came two months after she sacked the country’s Inspector General of Police before dispatching him to Zimbabwe as an envoy.

Local media reported that Suluhu fired Simon Sirro on the night of July 19, 2022 amid talk that he had a terrible human rights record.

Time Magazine in May recognized Suluhu in its list of The 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, writing for the magazine, described Ms. Suluhu as a leader whose presence at Tanzania’s helm has opened a door for dialogue between political rivals towards rebuilding trust in the democratic system.

“Efforts have been made to increase press freedom, and women and girls have a new role model,” wrote Ms. Sirleaf.

Time also commended President Suluhu for her leadership style which they described as “tonic”.

Credit: Citizen TV Kenya.