In Dar-es-Salaam, a Tanzanian Court must decide on a honorable intention, in a case where a man hired his neighbor, to get his wife pregnant.

It seems that Darius Makambako 30, with his wife Precious 28, really wanted to have a child, but a renowned doctor had told the couple that the husband was sterile. The couple was tired of being in a 6 year childless marriage.

So Makambako, a member of the Tanzanian Police Force (Traffic Department), after calming his wife’s protests, hired his neighbour Evans Mastano 32, a fellow police officer in the country’s commercial city, to impregnate his wife.

Since Evans was already married and the father of two beautiful daughters, plus looked very much like Darius to the boot, the plan seemed good.

Makambako paid Mastano 2,000,000 Tanzanian Shillings (equivalent to K10,000) for the job and for three evenings a week, for 10 consecutive months in 2016.

Evans tried desperately, a total 75 different times, to impregnate his friend’s wife Precious, but failed.

Reports say Precious, a nurse at a private clinic, had decided to get a three months’ vacation leave (March to June 2016), to dedicate her time to sleeping with her husband’s best friend and neighbour, in order to have her first child, but the man failed to impregnate her, despite the husband leaving them in bed the whole day, at most times.

When Precious failed to get pregnant for 10 months however, Makambako could not understand and insisted that Evans have a medical examination, which he did in January 2017.

The doctor’s pronouncement that Evans Mastano was also sterile, shocked everyone, except his wife, who was forced to confess that Evans was not the real father of her two children, but his cousin Edward!

“I was forced to secretly sleep with his first cousin for these two children, after realising that my husband could not impregnate me for two years.” Angela told the Dar-es-Salaam Today News.

Now Makamboko is suing Evans for breach of contract, in an effort to get his money back, but Evans refuses to give it back, because he says he did not guarantee conception, but only that he would give it an honest effort.

Source: Dar-es-Salaam Today.