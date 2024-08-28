TANZANIAN PRESIDENT NAMES “TROUBLESOME” LION AFTER OPPONENT



BBC-Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has named a “troublesome” lion after one of the country’s opposition leaders.

President Samia was visiting the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (TAWA) when she was introduced to the unruly lion by officials.



“Does that lion have a name?” asked President Samia. “If not, name him Tundu Lissu.”



Mr Lissu is the leader of the main opposition party Chadema. He was arrested earlier this year for attempting to hold a youth rally, which police say was intended to incite violence.



“It is because he is always unsettled,” Ms Samia said as she gave the lion its new name on Sunday.



So what does Mr Lissu make of his namesake?

It seems he’s taking it in his stride.



“I come from a family of heroes,” he told local media.

“My great-grandfather killed a lion that attacked him and his cattle,” he said.



Mr Lissu is a notable government critic and survived a gun attack in 2017. His car was sprayed with over 17 bullets, but he escaped with heavy injuries. The perpetrators were never found.



Mr Lissu ran for office in 2020, but lost against the late John Magufuli.



Ms Samia, who was then the vice-president, became leader in 2021 after Mr Magufuli died while in office.



Elections are due next year, with President Samia planning to run for a second term. Mr Lissu is also planning to run for president once again.



The two will most likely face off to see who will become king of the jungle.