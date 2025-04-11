TANZANIA’S OPPOSITION LEADER CHARGED WITH TREASON



By: BBC Africa



Tanzania’s opposition leader Tundu Lissu has been charged with treason a day after he was arrested following a rally he held in the south of the country.





The charge is connected to his nationwide campaign pushing for electoral reform under the slogan “No Reforms, No Election”.





The country is due to go to the polls in October when Lissu is expected to challenge President Samia Suluhu Hassan.





When Samia first came to power in 2021, after the death of her predecessor John Magufuli, she was praised for reversing some of his more authoritarian tendencies. But she has since been criticised after some opposition members have been targeted with arrests and abductions.



