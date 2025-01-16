Tartered Image of the Human Rights Commission, protecting human rights abuses



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



While all institutions including the United Nations Human Rights Council, USA Country Reports on Zambia, Human Rights Watch International, Amnesty International and others say human rights practices in Zambia have gotten worse in the last 3 years.





While the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, Chapter One Foundation and 13 other NGOs have issued statements of concern about human rights deterioration in Zambia and the emerging tyrany and dictatorship, Mwelwa Muleya, Spokesperson of the Human Rights Commission of Zambia says the record has improved.



I truly think it’s time persons such as Muleya was excused from the institution.





While he was extremely vocal during the Patriotic Front Government denouncing human rights abuses, he has now become an open apologist for the UPND at the Commission giving excuses and blaming victims for the atrocities.





Imagine such a fellow banding with Laura Miti, who is one of the Commissioners, who regularly mocks human rights victims and constantly praises the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, speak for the HRC!





I hope former Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Justice, Mbololwa Wamunyima who has been hired as Director General ,will clean up house and attempt to restore the severely tattered, a joke and partisan image of the Human Rights Commission in Zambia.