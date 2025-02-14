TASILA BUILDING CASE AGAINST FATHER’S IMMUNITY – MILUPI



INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says Tasila Lungu’s defence that her father, former president Edgar Lungu, bought her the Kumawa Farm, is building up a case for the lifting of his immunity.



On Tuesday, Tasila’s lawyer, Makebi Zulu, explained that during interrogations on how she acquired the farm, his client told the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) that the Kumawa Ranch the Commission was questioning her over, was bought for her by her father.



However, DEC’s public relations officer Allan Tamba said Tasila failed to explain how she acquired the said property which failure resulted in her arrest.



Tasila was charged with two counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime and money laundering.



But in an interview with Daily Revelation on Wednesday, Milupi who is also UPND Alliance Chairperson said Tasila’s defence of piling up issues on her father as he was covered by immunity.



Daily Revelation