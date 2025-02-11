Tasila Lungu arrested and charged for money laundering and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime

CHAWAMA MP TASILA LUNGU ARRESTED



By Darius Choonya



Chawama Member of Parliament, Tasila Lungu, has been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on charges of money laundering and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



The property in question is a farm in Sinda, valued at approximately K8.8 million.



Ms. Lungu has since been released on police bond pending her court appearance.



This development follows a series of legal proceedings concerning the Sinda farm.



In September 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court ordered the forfeiture of the farm to the state, citing a significant discrepancy between Ms. Lungu’s known income and the property’s value.



The court found that between 2015 and 2021, her documented income totaled only ZMW 154,200—an amount deemed insufficient to justify the acquisition and development of the farm.



However, in January 2025, the Court of Appeal granted a stay of execution on the forfeiture order, allowing Ms. Lungu to retain control of the farm pending the outcome of her appeal.



