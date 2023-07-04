Hon Matomola Likwanya

WE SHED BLOOD UNDER TASILA’S RULE



The year is 2021 August 4 time 09hrs – A group of Caders from Chawama followed me at a radio station and attacked me . I was helpless – they hacked me with a panga in my light leg.

Tasila Lungu was and still Chawama MP. She never said anything and she tolerated such violent serial killers to continue terrorising us . Today ati you crying – shame on you. Do you know the amount of pain you caused on us & our families.



WE SHED BLOOD, WE HAVE SCARS OF PANGAZ ON OUR BODIES, YOU AIMED TO KILL US , YOU MADE US SHED TEARS, YOU CAUSED SO MUCH PAIN TO OUR FAMILIES .



YOU TORTURED US , YOU STARVED US , YOUTasila LUNGUUR BUSINESSES.

Tasila LUNGU